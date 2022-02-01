Print

U of Iowa Sees Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Scott Jaschik
February 1, 2022
 
 

The University of Iowa is seeing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases among students and empoyees, The Iowa City Press-Citizen reported.

Since the first day of classes for the semester, on Jan. 18, at least 68 cases among students and employees have been reported daily. They contribute to the total of 2,914 cases, split almost evenly between students and employees.

There were 31,206 students enrolled at the university as of fall 2021. The university's data dashboard shows 1,485 students have tested positive since August, or 4.75 percent.

 

