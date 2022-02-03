U of Calif. Sees Protests Over Return to In-Person Learning

The return to in-person learning does not please all students at University of California campuses, the Los Angeles Times reported.

At the University of California, Los Angeles, students staged a sit-in Monday to demand more online options. And more than 1,300 people supported a petition urging a boycott of classes Monday and demanding student flexibility to choose between in-person and remote options.

In a statement, UCLA said it returned to in-person learning “based on a careful assessment of the current public health situation, including that COVID-19 cases and test positivity rates are rapidly declining on campus and across Los Angeles County, and that many eligible Bruins have received the required boosters.”

Students at the university’s Davis and Irvine campuses are planning walkouts this week.