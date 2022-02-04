Senate Confirms NEH Chair

The Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm Shelly C. Lowe as the 12th chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

She issued a statement: “Having grown up in a small rural Navajo community in Northeast Arizona, I have personally seen how the humanities can help sustain and strengthen individuals, communities, and institutions, yet I am alert to the fact that access to humanities resources remains unevenly distributed across our country. I look forward to working with NEH staff and the network of state and jurisdictional humanities councils to expand opportunities for all Americans to participate in and benefit from humanities-centered research, education, and public programs.”

Lowe grew up on the Navajo reservation in Ganado, Ariz. From 2015 to 2021, she served as a member of the National Council on the Humanities, the 26-member advisory body to NEH, an appointment she received from President Obama. Lowe’s career in higher education has included roles as executive director of the Harvard University Native American Program, assistant dean at Yale University and director of the Native American Cultural Center at Yale. Prior to these positions, she spent six years as the graduate education program facilitator for the American Indian studies programs at the University of Arizona.