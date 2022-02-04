SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Take Our Inside Higher Ed Reader Survey
February 4, 2022
Inside Higher Ed is conducting a reader survey to learn more about our readers and how they use our services. The survey should take 10 to 15 minutes to complete, and those who participate may opt in to be entered to win one of five $100 gift cards from Amazon. All responses will be confidential. You may find the survey here. If you have questions about the survey, please email us.
