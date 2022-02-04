Print

U of Montana Shifts COVID-19 Response

Scott Jaschik
February 4, 2022
 
 

The University of Montana experienced 100 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, KPAX News reported.

That's more than any other day since the pandemic started.

However, the university has shifted the focus of its response. There is still a focus on rapid isolation of positive cases. But there is not a focus on identifying close contacts of those who test positive.

Paula Short, associate vice president of campus preparedness and response, said that "because of the case surge, we've prioritized the rapid isolation of positive cases."

 

