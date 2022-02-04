SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
U of Montana Shifts COVID-19 Response
February 4, 2022
The University of Montana experienced 100 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, KPAX News reported.
That's more than any other day since the pandemic started.
However, the university has shifted the focus of its response. There is still a focus on rapid isolation of positive cases. But there is not a focus on identifying close contacts of those who test positive.
Paula Short, associate vice president of campus preparedness and response, said that "because of the case surge, we've prioritized the rapid isolation of positive cases."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Professor Offers to Teach Banned Books to Tenn. Students | Inside Higher Ed
- Instructors express fewer concerns about online cheating
- Jordan Peterson retires from U of Toronto
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »