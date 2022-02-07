Print

Allegheny to Cut 3 Programs, 29 Faculty Jobs

By

Scott Jaschik
February 7, 2022
 
 

Allegheny College will eliminate four programs, Erie News Now reported. Eliminated will be majors in film and digital storytelling, geology, and religious studies and a minor in Chinese.

A total of 29 faculty positions will be eliminated over the next three years, but the college plans to add four new positions. The faculty reductions include 14 retirements and 10 resignations.

