Yale Will Review Policies on Donors

Scott Jaschik
February 7, 2022
 
 

Yale University is forming a committee to review rules on donors and gifts, The New York Times reported. The move follows a history professor’s resignation from a program after she expressed concern over donor interference. She received a series of inquiries from donors after a colleague published an op-ed in the Times criticizing former president Trump as a danger to the Constitution.

