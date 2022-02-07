SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Yale Will Review Policies on Donors
February 7, 2022
Yale University is forming a committee to review rules on donors and gifts, The New York Times reported. The move follows a history professor’s resignation from a program after she expressed concern over donor interference. She received a series of inquiries from donors after a colleague published an op-ed in the Times criticizing former president Trump as a danger to the Constitution.
