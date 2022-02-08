College Scorecard Has More Information

The U.S. Department of Education released updates to the College Scorecard on Monday that it says will make the tool more useful for students and families weighing college options. The tool also includes new and updated information that may be beneficial to school counselors, college access providers, researchers and other critical stakeholders. The department has improved the College Scorecard interactive web tool, in addition to restoring several metrics that help students gauge how their prospective institution compares to other colleges across costs, graduation rates, postcollege earnings and other metrics. “The changes reflect the department’s priority of supporting and encouraging inclusive, affordable postsecondary programs that provide strong career outcomes for students,” said a press release from the department.

Updates to the College Scorecard also include an annual refresh of the cumulative loan debt of student borrowers at both the institution level and by field of study within each institution, as well as federal student loan repayment rates for the institution.

For the first time since 2018, the department is publishing—both in the data files and on the consumer site—institution-level earnings data, which provide an overall sense of the career outcomes for alumni of the institution.