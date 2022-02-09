SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Minnesota Governor Seeks to Make Applications Free
February 9, 2022
Minnesota governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, has proposed that the state spend $10 million to make all college applications for undergraduates free in the state, The Star Tribune reported. The funds would replace the costs of applying to public, private and tribal colleges in Minnesota.
