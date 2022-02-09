Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Minnesota Governor Seeks to Make Applications Free

By

Scott Jaschik
February 9, 2022
 
 

Minnesota governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, has proposed that the state spend $10 million to make all college applications for undergraduates free in the state, The Star Tribune reported. The funds would replace the costs of applying to public, private and tribal colleges in Minnesota.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Syllabus? It’s On
Engaging First-Gen Students’ Families
Is Critical to Their Success
Guiding First-Generation Students
to Success

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Lessons from a Cereal Box
3 Questions for Jacob Aguinaga, Learning Experience Designer at U-M
Is College for Everyone?
What Do Senior Administrators Do in Cabinet Meetings?
‘Holistic’ Admissions: Time to Retire a Word
From Pandemic to Endemic

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 