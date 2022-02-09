Northeastern Lifts Most COVID-19 Restrictions

Northeastern University lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday.

"Since students, faculty, and staff are required to be fully vaccinated and boosted against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the university is moving forward with policies that will enable the campus community to live, work, and study alongside the virus in a way that’s as close to normal as possible," said a statement.

Specifically, the university said that in-person events and gatherings no longer need to undergo review, except as needed to reserve space; university-sponsored travel can resume, but those traveling will still be required to register with Northeastern’s Global Safety and Security Assessment Committee, which will review plans that involve higher-risk destinations. Also, non-Northeastern guests will be allowed back in residence halls so long as they are fully vaccinated and masked.

Massachusetts Secretary of Education James Peyser praised the moves, noting that “as the science, our understanding, and the tools available to address COVID-19 continue to evolve ... it is critical that we give students the opportunity to engage more with their communities.”