39 Members of Congress Want Education Dept. to Investigate Anti-Semitism

Scott Jaschik
February 10, 2022
 
 

Thirty-nine members of Congress, led by Representative Ted W. Lieu, a California Democrat, sent the Education Department a letter urging it to do more to prevent anti-Semitism on campus.

“This wave of antisemitism has had a detrimental impact at many American colleges and universities,” the letter said. “Alums for Campus Fairness released a recent survey in which 75 percent of the 500 respondents (including current students and recent alums) indicated that anti-Semitism continues to be a ‘very serious problem’ on campus; nearly 70 percent said they avoided certain places, events, or situations on campus because of their Jewish identity; and nearly half of the respondents stated that antisemitism on campus is getting worse. This demonstrates that Jewish students need assistance and protection from the growing threat of antisemitism on American campuses.”

