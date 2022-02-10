SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Does Math Limit College Access?
Some four-year colleges place too much emphasis on mathematics in admissions, specifically whether students have done well in calculus, limiting access as a result, said a report issued Wednesday by Just Equations and the National Association for College Admission Counseling. The report examines the “unwritten practices that determine how those policies operate, and the perceptions that influence evaluations of students’ high school records.”
Colleges need not operate this way, the report said. “Calculus is rarely required for university admission outside of specific majors, such as engineering, physical science, and math. The report mentions how some selective institutions, most prominently the University of California, have made clear that non-traditional courses such as data science are not only accepted for admission but are considered advanced math courses. [Advanced Placement] Statistics has the same weight as AP Calculus.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- How to navigate the unwritten rules of graduate school (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Multiple suicides leave WPI reeling
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Boston College launches new student success efforts
- Remote instruction and online learning aren't the same thing (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »