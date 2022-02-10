Print

Strike at California College of the Arts

Scott Jaschik
February 10, 2022
 
 

Employees at the California College of the Arts went on strike at the college’s San Francisco and Oakland campuses Monday, Capitol Weekly reported. The union represents adjunct faculty members, admissions officers, librarians, IT specialists and studio managers.

The largest issue is salaries. Most workers have had no raises since January 2020 and no retirement contributions for a full year, according to the union. The college has offered a 2 percent raise.

David Owens-Hill, a spokesman for the college, said, “The college offered a comprehensive collective bargaining agreement proposal that included a wage increase for all staff. This increase responsibly balanced the college’s desire to raise wages for its staff with its commitment to a financially sustainable future for the college.”

