SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
MIT President to Step Down at End of Year
L. Rafael Reif will step down as president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology at the end of 2022, MIT announced Thursday.
Reif became MIT’s 17th president in 2012. Before that, he served as provost for seven years. The Venezuela native first arrived at MIT in 1980, when he joined the faculty as an assistant professor of electrical engineering.
After taking a sabbatical, Reif will return to the faculty of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.
“Thanks to the exceptional efforts and impact of the people of MIT in research, education, and innovation, the Institute consistently ranks among the very top universities in the world,” Reif wrote in a letter to the MIT community announcing his plans. “We can all be proud of these collective achievements; I am thankful to everyone whose creativity, vision, and hard work made them possible. I will always be grateful for the pleasure and privilege of working with such a tremendous range of people whose talents, judgment, and character I respect and admire.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- 8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma
- Survey reveals positive outlook on online instruction post-pandemic
- Community colleges pivot to support their vulnerable students
- Tips from students to help improve your teaching (opinion)
- UC Santa Cruz just the latest college to close its bookstore
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- The push to end caste-based discrimination on campus
- Florida State professors say their building is killing them
- How to navigate the unwritten rules of graduate school (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Remote instruction and online learning aren't the same thing (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »