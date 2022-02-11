Print

MIT President to Step Down at End of Year

Susan H. Greenberg
February 11, 2022
 
 

L. Rafael Reif will step down as president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology at the end of 2022, MIT announced Thursday.

Reif became MIT’s 17th president in 2012. Before that, he served as provost for seven years. The Venezuela native first arrived at MIT in 1980, when he joined the faculty as an assistant professor of electrical engineering.

After taking a sabbatical, Reif will return to the faculty of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

“Thanks to the exceptional efforts and impact of the people of MIT in research, education, and innovation, the Institute consistently ranks among the very top universities in the world,” Reif wrote in a letter to the MIT community announcing his plans. “We can all be proud of these collective achievements; I am thankful to everyone whose creativity, vision, and hard work made them possible. I will always be grateful for the pleasure and privilege of working with such a tremendous range of people whose talents, judgment, and character I respect and admire.”

