Parent Receives a Year in Prison in Admissions Scandal

Scott Jaschik
February 11, 2022
 
 

A federal judge in Boston, Nathaniel Gorton, sentenced Gamal Abdelaziz to one year and one day in prison, by far the stiffest sentence to date in the college admissions scandal, the Associated Press reported.

Abdelaziz was convicted in October after the only trial in the case. One other man was convicted and has yet to be sentenced. Abdelaziz was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release, perform 400 hours of community service and pay a fine of $250,000.

