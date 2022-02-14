Texas A&M President Forces Student Paper to Be Online Only

The president of Texas A&M University at College Station, M. Katherine Banks, is forcing the student newspaper, The Battalion, to publish online only, The Texas Tribune reported. She initially said the newspaper had to cease its weekly print edition immediately but now says it can continue for the rest of the semester. The newspaper’s online operations would not be affected. “Times have changed and we want The Battalion and others interested in journalism as a profession to be at the forefront when they graduate,” Banks said in a statement issued Friday. Students said they were not involved in the decision, which they said raises questions about their editorial independence.