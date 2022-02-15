SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Students Walk Out at Nevada-Reno
Students at the University of Nevada at Reno walked out of classes Monday to protest the university's repeal of its mask mandate, KOLO News reported.
”I think dropping the mask mandate is premature,” said Alex Milham, a graduate student. “We still have high transmission, we’re still hearing about lots of cases, those of us teaching from our students, and it’s just not safe yet. “
A petition, signed by 1,600, said a mask mandate "will enable us to have an in-person presence throughout the remainder of the spring 2022 semester, as is clearly preferred by the majority of workers and attendees."
The university is part of the Nevada System of Higher Education, which lifted mandates in the system on Thursday. The system acted after Governor Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, lifted the state's mandate.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Guidance for writing references for people with disabilities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- An accredited college inside San Quentin State Prison
- Florida State professors say their building is killing them
- Research-based advice on how to support first-gen students (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »