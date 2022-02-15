Students Walk Out at Nevada-Reno

Students at the University of Nevada at Reno walked out of classes Monday to protest the university's repeal of its mask mandate, KOLO News reported.

”I think dropping the mask mandate is premature,” said Alex Milham, a graduate student. “We still have high transmission, we’re still hearing about lots of cases, those of us teaching from our students, and it’s just not safe yet. “

A petition, signed by 1,600, said a mask mandate "will enable us to have an in-person presence throughout the remainder of the spring 2022 semester, as is clearly preferred by the majority of workers and attendees."

The university is part of the Nevada System of Higher Education, which lifted mandates in the system on Thursday. The system acted after Governor Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, lifted the state's mandate.