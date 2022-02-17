SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
The ABCs of Screen Time: Academic Minute
February 17, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Katie Paulich, a Ph.D. student at the University of Colorado at Boulder, examines the research about whether screen time is bad for kids. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- How K-12 book bans affect higher education
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Multiple suicides leave WPI reeling
- How to navigate the unwritten rules of graduate school (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Harvard allegedly obtained student's outside therapy records
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »