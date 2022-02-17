Print

The ABCs of Screen Time: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
February 17, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Katie Paulich, a Ph.D. student at the University of Colorado at Boulder, examines the research about whether screen time is bad for kids. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

