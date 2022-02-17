Take Our Reader Survey

Last call! Inside Higher Ed is conducting a reader survey to learn more about our readers and how they use our services. The survey should take 10 to 15 minutes to complete, and those who participate may opt in to be entered to win one of five $100 gift cards from Amazon. All responses will be confidential. You may find the survey here. Hurry—the survey closes this Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. If you have questions about the survey, please email us.