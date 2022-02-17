Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Take Our Reader Survey

By

Anonymous
February 17, 2022
 
 

Last call! Inside Higher Ed is conducting a reader survey to learn more about our readers and how they use our services. The survey should take 10 to 15 minutes to complete, and those who participate may opt in to be entered to win one of five $100 gift cards from Amazon. All responses will be confidential. You may find the survey here. Hurry—the survey closes this Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. If you have questions about the survey, please email us.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Who Knew? 5 Surprises
About Accreditation
10 Things Community Colleges Must Know About General Ed
Avoiding Racial Justice

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Open Standards Bridging the Gap in Lifelong Learning
Readers Respond on the Demographic Cliff
Social-Emotional Learning Can Help College Students Navigate the Pandemic’s Disruptions
Administrators, How Would You Use a Professional Sabbatical?
How AI and Associated Technologies Change the Role of Higher Ed
The 2008 Baby Bust Is in High School Now

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 