Contra Costa Chancellor Resigns

The chancellor of the Contra Costa Community College District has resigned after less than a year in the role. The governing board unanimously voted to accept his resignation at a meeting Wednesday evening.
The board put Bryan Reece, the former chancellor, on paid administrative leave twice in the last academic year, once on Sept. 14 for approximately two weeks and a second time on Feb. 2.
The Danville San Ramon reported that Reece will receive the rest of the salary as detailed in his contract, more than $133,000, and his health insurance and other benefits will continue into the final seven months of his term. As a part of the agreement, Reece and the district cannot seek damages against each other.
Mojdeh Mehdizadeh, the district’s executive vice chancellor of education and technology, will continue to serve as interim chancellor through June 30, 2024, at a starting annual base salary of $357,714, according to a press release from the district.
“The Governing Board and Dr. Reece have mutually decided to part ways,” governing board president Judy Walters said in the release. “We thank Dr. Reece for his service to the District, and wish him well as he relocates to Southern California to spend more time with his family.”
