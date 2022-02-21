Delaware Police Department Sued for Racial Bias Over COVID-19

A former University of Delaware police officer has sued the university and its police chief, Patrick Ogden, for racial discrimination in federal court, The News Journal reported. Raushan Rich charges that he was fired after calling out his superiors for risking officers' health during the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Rich, who is Black, claims that white officers who made similar statements were not punished.

The dispute concerned the duty of police officers to drive students who had tested positive from their on-campus rooms to the quarantine housing. Rich said he received no training on how to use the "transport vans" or "decontamination machines" or how to properly wear and dispose of the personal protective equipment, according to the suit.

The university said it does not comment on litigation.