Governor Asks California Court to Relieve Berkeley

By

Scott Jaschik
February 21, 2022
 
 

California governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, has asked the California Supreme Court to block a lower court’s order capping enrollment at the University of California, Berkeley, while the ruling is under appeal. The governor’s brief said the order would undermine critical priorities of the state. The order would force Berkeley to shut the door on over 3,000 potential college freshmen and transfer students, disproportionately impacting students from disadvantaged or underrepresented backgrounds.

The case was brought by a local community group.

“We can’t let a lawsuit get in the way of the education and dreams of thousands of students who are our future leaders and innovators,” Newsom said. “I urge the Supreme Court to step in to ensure we are expanding access to higher education and opportunity, not blocking it.”

