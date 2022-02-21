SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Vice President Resigns After Arrest for Soliciting Prostitution
February 21, 2022
Myron Pope, vice president of student life at the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa, resigned Friday after he was arrested for soliciting prostitution, AL.com reported.
Stuart Bell, president of the university, released a statement: “I have difficult news to share today. Vice President of Student Life Myron Pope has resigned from the university following his recent arrest. We understand this news will be difficult for our community. I will appoint an interim vice president of student life and that person, along with the many professionals in the division, will remain available to all of us. Please continue to take care of yourselves and one another.”
