SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Compilation on Recruiting International Students
February 22, 2022
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, “Recruiting International Students in a New Era.” You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Wednesday, March 23, at 2 p.m. Eastern.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- University of Kansas plans to cut 42 academic programs
- Texas lt. gov.'s pledge to end tenure over CRT is a 'new low'
- 7 Answers to 7 Questions About Online Education From a Japanese Media Company | Learning Innovation
- Arguments for and Against Bringing Students Back to Campus | Learning Innovation
- Higher Education Career Advice
Most Shared Stories
- Anthropologist says she's being punished for views on bones
- Does calculus count for too much in admissions? | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- College doesn't always result in higher earnings, data show
- Florida State professors say their building is killing them
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »