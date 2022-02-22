Print

Compilation on Recruiting International Students

Scott Jaschik
February 22, 2022
 
 

Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, “Recruiting International Students in a New Era.” You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Wednesday, March 23, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

