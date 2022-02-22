SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Perceived Stress During the Pandemic: Academic Minute
February 22, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Franklin and Marshall College Week: Harriet Okatch, assistant professor in the department of biology, examines our stress levels amid COVID-19. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
