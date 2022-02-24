Print

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Michigan State

By

Scott Jaschik
February 24, 2022
 
 

A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Michigan State University's vaccine mandate, Bridge Michigan reported.

Judge Paul Maloney said in his ruling that the university’s goal of requiring the vaccine to protect its students and staff from the pandemic was “plainly rational.”

He added: “Since the implementation of COVID vaccine mandates at colleges and universities across the United States, courts in numerous jurisdictions have heard challenges to these mandates."

The suit was filed in August by former faculty members at Michigan State. Their lawyer they were "disappointed that the district court granted MSU’s motion to dismiss,” and that an appeal is planned.

 

