Princeton Will Double Its Transfer Students

Scott Jaschik
February 24, 2022
 
 

Princeton University announced that it will double the number of transfer students it accepts. The number of students will still be small compared to other institutions’. Between 10 and 15 transfer students have enrolled at Princeton each year since 2018, when the university lifted its ban on transfer students. Starting this fall, Princeton will enroll between 25 and 35 transfers each year. The purpose of the program, the university said, is “to support the enrollment of more undergraduates from first-generation, lower-income, military or community college backgrounds.”

