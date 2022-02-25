Judge Bans Alcohol at Eastern Michigan Fraternity

A Michigan county judge issued a preliminary injunction banning alcohol and limiting the number of guests at a fraternity at Eastern Michigan University on Wednesday, The Detroit News reported.

The preliminary injunction against Delta Tau Delta was sought by city officials in Ypsilanti, the town where Eastern Michigan University is located, and Washtenaw County prosecutor Eli Savit, who filed a lawsuit against the fraternity in January. The lawsuit alleges Delta Tau Delta created a public nuisance in its fraternity house or on nearby properties “where 15 reported sexual assaults and other crimes fueled by ‘copious’ amounts of alcohol consumption have been reported,” according to The Detroit News.

Circuit Court Judge Timothy Connors signed the injunction request against Delta Tau Delta and said the fraternity “created and maintained an abatable nuisance conditions of the unlawful furnishing of alcohol to minors and environment conducive to sexual assaults that has engendered fear in the community.” He said during the hearing he rarely has issued preliminary injunctions. “You have the responsibility to turn around the relationship your fraternity has in the community that you live in and the university that you are a part of,” Connors told Delta Tau Delta president Derek Koester.

Eastern Michigan in September began a review of the fraternity, which is still ongoing, a university spokesperson said in an email, according to The Detroit News. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 17.