Ketanji Brown Jackson Nominated for Supreme Court

President Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson, a judge on the federal court of appeals, for the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday.

She is expected to be confirmed and would not change the court’s ideological makeup. Jackson is assumed to be a supporter of affirmative action, but The Washington Post noted that she declined to state her views on affirmative action when she was running for a seat on the Harvard University Board of Overseers.

All the other candidates on her slate, who like Jackson were nominated by the university, endorsed Harvard’s affirmative action policies in a survey. She declined to answer, saying she was a judge and might be called on to vote on the matter. (She won.)

If confirmed, she will.