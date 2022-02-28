Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

SUNY Binghamton Changes Professor’s Syllabus

By

Scott Jaschik
February 28, 2022
 
 

Binghamton University, of the State University of New York, changed the syllabus of a sociology professor because the university said it violated university rules, The Binghamton Press and Sun-Bulletin reported.

The original syllabus for the course Social Change, Introduction to Sociology, by Ana Maria Candela, said she would practice “progressive stacking” when calling on students during classroom discussions, prioritizing minority students, women and shy people over anyone who is “white, male, or someone privileged by the racial and gender structures of our society to have your voice easily voiced and heard.”

The university said Candela agreed to remove the reference.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Higher Ed as an Antiauthoritarian Force
Supporting Refugee Students’ Higher Ed Potential
Lessons From the Struggle
Against the Old McCarthyism

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Task Less Measured
3 Questions for Poonam Kumar, Associate Provost for Academic Affairs and Digital Learning at Lamar University
Cybersecurity in War and Peace
Student Views: What Can They Tell Us About Vertical Transfer?
Glad to Have Been Corrected
‘The Super Age’ and Our Aging Higher Ed Workforce

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 