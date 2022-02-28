SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
SUNY Binghamton Changes Professor’s Syllabus
February 28, 2022
Binghamton University, of the State University of New York, changed the syllabus of a sociology professor because the university said it violated university rules, The Binghamton Press and Sun-Bulletin reported.
The original syllabus for the course Social Change, Introduction to Sociology, by Ana Maria Candela, said she would practice “progressive stacking” when calling on students during classroom discussions, prioritizing minority students, women and shy people over anyone who is “white, male, or someone privileged by the racial and gender structures of our society to have your voice easily voiced and heard.”
The university said Candela agreed to remove the reference.
