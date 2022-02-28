Virginia Governor Seeks Security Funds for HBCUs

Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, said he will ask the General Assembly for emergency funds to enhance security at historically Black colleges and universities, following bomb threats in recent days against Norfolk State and Hampton Universities, The Washington Post reported.

“I am angry and deeply concerned by the recent pattern of bomb threats,” Youngkin said Friday. “I am committed to harnessing state resources to support these institutions and will work together with them on a continued coordinated response that ensures the safety of our HBCU students and faculty.”

He did not say how much money he will be seeking.