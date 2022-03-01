SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Decoupling Race and Crisis in White Communities: Academic Minute
March 1, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Montana Week: Tobin Miller Shearer, professor of history and African American studies director, explores how one group is crossing racial lines to help us learn how to talk about race. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
