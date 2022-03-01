Print

Decoupling Race and Crisis in White Communities: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
March 1, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Montana Week: Tobin Miller Shearer, professor of history and African American studies director, explores how one group is crossing racial lines to help us learn how to talk about race. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

