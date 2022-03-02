Print

U of Oregon Receives $425M for Children’s Behavioral Health

By

Emma Whitford
March 2, 2022
 
 

A $425 million gift to the University of Oregon will fund a new institute for children’s behavioral health, the university announced Tuesday. Connie and Steve Ballmer, co-founders of Ballmer Group Philanthropy, donated the funds for the Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health, which will invest in research in the field and house a new degree program for students looking to become behavioral health practitioners.

“As a public research university, it is always important to reflect our broad role within the state and beyond,” Patrick Phillips, provost and senior vice president at Oregon, said in a press release. “We naturally celebrate our core mission of education and research, but here we have an unprecedented opportunity to build upon these strengths to have an incredible impact on the world.”

The institute will likely be housed at the former Concordia University campus in northeast Portland, Ore., which the university is looking to purchase. The university plans to hire 20 additional faculty members, who will focus on children’s behavioral and mental health research.

