A $100M Gift Endows UT Southwestern School of Public Health

A $100 million gift to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center will support and endow its new school of public health, the institution announced Wednesday.

The donation comes from the O’Donnell Foundation, established by the philanthropist Peter O’Donnell Jr., who died last year, and his late wife, Edith.

It is the largest gift to any school of public health at a public university in the U.S.

The school, which will now be known as the Peter O’Donnell Jr. School of Public Health, aims to advance public health through research as well as expand the trained workforce in the field.

“Peter and Edith O’Donnell understood the vital role of academic medicine in addressing the health challenges facing society,” said Daniel K. Podolsky, president of UT Southwestern. “No one has been more generous in their support of UT Southwestern than the O’Donnells and their foundation, funding many of the medical center’s most innovative and impactful initiatives over more than four decades.”

In total, the O’Donnells have donated more than $400 million to UT Southwestern.