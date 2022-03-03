Print

Jacksonville University to Open Law School

Emma Whitford
March 3, 2022
 
 

Jacksonville University in Florida plans to open a law school next fall, which would make the small private institution the first college to open a law school since 2014, Reuters reported.

University officials hope to enroll between 20 and 30 law students in the first year and grow enrollment to 150 students by year two. The city of Jacksonville will dedicate $5 million to helping the school open its doors. Jacksonville is the largest U.S. city without a law school, according to its mayor.

Six U.S. law schools have closed in the past decade, and the number of law students and law school applicants has slowly declined since 2010.

