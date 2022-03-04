93 Academic Groups Oppose Measures Contrary to Academic Freedom

Ninety-three academic associations, led by the American Council on Education, have issued a joint statement opposing bills and other measures that would amount to “foreclosing evaluation of complex and challenging ideas.”

The statement said, “Controversial and contentious topics deserve a place in the curriculum, but no matter how vigorous the classroom discussion, it should be respectful. Some campus speech is unacceptable, such as speech that violates the law, defames individuals, or threatens violence. Outside a few narrow exceptions, proposals to ban speech based on the idea expressed are not only constitutionally suspect but fundamentally at odds with the values of a free and open society.”

The statement closes, “All members of the campus community must be able to speak their minds freely, even if some hold opinions that others find objectionable, factually unsupportable, or abhorrent. The answer to speech with which one disagrees is more speech, not enforced silence. Open academic inquiry and vigorous debate are core values of higher education, and America generally, and we must never [waver] in our commitment to these vital principles.”