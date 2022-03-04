Pa. System Picks New Name for Consolidated Universities

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors has chosen a name for the new institution that will oversee Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield Universities: the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania.

The board voted in July to merge six universities into two. Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield now exist under one umbrella institution in the northeastern part of the state, while California, Clarion and Edinboro Universities have become one institution in the western part of the state. Each campus will retain its own name and brand identity. Existing foundations and alumni associations will also remain separate, and each campus will continue its athletics programs, logos, colors and mascots.

In October, the board decided on Pennsylvania Western University as the umbrella name for California, Clarion and Edinboro Universities.