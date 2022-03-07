SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Anti-Trans Speaker Blocked at U of North Texas
An antitransgender speaker was blocked from speaking at the University of North Texas Wednesday, setting off more controversies, NBC Channel 5 reported.
The campus chapter of the Young Conservatives of Texas organized the event featuring Jeff Younger, a candidate for the Texas House who is opposed to gender-affirming medical care for transgender children. A protest led police to escort Younger and others from the building.
Then, on Friday, about 100 students walked out of classes and staged a protest against President Neil Smatresk and a statement he released after the earlier protest.
“A group of protesters surrounded the police vehicles containing both the student organizers and their guest and attempted to block their exit from the scene by banging on the vehicles and impeding their movement,” the president said. “The officers engaged emergency lights and sounded warning sirens repeatedly while inching forward as other officers assisted in clearing a path for the vehicles to exit safely. We have heard accounts of a protester who was reportedly injured during that time. However, we do not have confirmed details of that report. While overall the event was not without incident, it did end without any reported serious injuries. UNT Police and the other supporting agencies were able to get the student organizers and their guest to safety, while also dispersing the protestors without further incident.”
The students protesting Friday criticized the president for not addressing the hateful message of the speaker.
“They are more than welcome to assemble and have groups and such,” Tara Olson, an organizer, said. “But what they did Wednesday night was purposely try to antagonize and bring a hateful rhetoric to the campus, and that is not OK.”
