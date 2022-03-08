SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Brigham Young Declines Federal COVID-19 Funds
March 8, 2022
Brigham Young University declined $88 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, The Deseret News reported.
BYU has not applied, requested or received any funding from the Department of Education throughout the pandemic, said Carri Jenkins, a spokeswoman. It would have received $88 million, the Education Department said. BYU has had its own plan to assist students who have struggled to meet basic needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Hawaii senator takes aim at tenure—and more
- Grades Are at the Center of the Student Mental Health Crisis | Just Visiting
- AFT, AAUP announce new affiliation to boost faculty voice
- Advice for how grad students and others should interact with BIPOC women professors (opinion)
- Is Competency-Based Education an Idea Whose Time Has Come? | Higher Ed Gamma
Most Shared Stories
- University of Washington returns $5M gift for Israel studies
- Grove City College facing backlash for diversity work
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Anthropologist says she's being punished for views on bones
- Colleges consider whether recommendations are fair | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »