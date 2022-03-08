Brigham Young Declines Federal COVID-19 Funds

Brigham Young University declined $88 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, The Deseret News reported.

BYU has not applied, requested or received any funding from the Department of Education throughout the pandemic, said Carri Jenkins, a spokeswoman. It would have received $88 million, the Education Department said. BYU has had its own plan to assist students who have struggled to meet basic needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.