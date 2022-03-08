Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Land Acknowledgments and Indigenous Students: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
March 8, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of North Carolina at Asheville Week: Trey Adcock, associate professor of interdisciplinary studies and director of American Indian and Indigenous studies, explores how Indigenous students view formal land agreements. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Caste Protections Are a Civil Rights Win,
but Be Ready for Backlash
10 Principles for Embracing Productive Conflict
Creating Inclusive Mental Health Programs

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

There Are Buckets and Buckets of Money
The First Day After the Mask Mandate
Grades Are at the Center of the Student Mental Health Crisis
Is Competency-Based Education an Idea Whose Time Has Come?
An Accidental Insight From a Substitute Teacher
Higher Ed’s ‘Collective Illusions’

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 