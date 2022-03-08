SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Land Acknowledgments and Indigenous Students: Academic Minute
March 8, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of North Carolina at Asheville Week: Trey Adcock, associate professor of interdisciplinary studies and director of American Indian and Indigenous studies, explores how Indigenous students view formal land agreements. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
