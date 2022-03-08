SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Montana State Receives $50 Million Gift
March 8, 2022
Montana State University has announced a $50 million gift from the Gianforte Family Foundation. The gift is dedicated to constructing a new building to house the Gianforte School of Computing and computing-related fields such as cybersecurity, optics and photonics, electrical and computer engineering, and creative industries.
