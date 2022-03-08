SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
USC Swim Coach Resigns Amid Abuse Allegations
March 8, 2022
The University of Southern California’s men’s and women’s swimming coach resigned Sunday after multiple athletes accused him of abuse, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Jeremy Kipp had been on administrative leave since October while the university investigated the allegations.
Kipp served as the university’s swim coach for two seasons. A swimmer first levied an abuse allegation against him last April, and several other allegations followed suit in October, the Times reported. Details about the allegations have not been disclosed.
In a statement, Mike Bohn, athletics director at USC, thanked Kipp for “nearly 10 years of service to our swim programs. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
