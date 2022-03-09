Print

Anti-Semitic Incidents ‘Dismay’ University of Wisconsin

Maria Carrasco
The University of Wisconsin at Madison released a statement Tuesday responding to three recent anti-Semitic incidents on campus, stating it was “dismayed” and would not tolerate such behavior.

In one incident, someone etched a swastika into a residence hall bathroom stall. In another, anti-Semitic slurs were yelled at a student on a campus street. And a student reported they had been harassed for “looking Jewish,” according to the statement.

“We are working to support all community members and increasing our educational efforts to prevent bias incidents from happening in the future,” the statement read. “We are committed to creating a campus where everyone feels valued and knows they belong.”

The statement pointed to an October report from the Anti-Defamation League that found almost a third of Jewish college students said they personally experienced anti-Semitism directed at them on campus or by a member of their college community within the last year.

