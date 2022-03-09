SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Brigham Young Turns Down $88M in Federal COVID-19 Funds
March 9, 2022
Brigham Young University declined $88 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, The Deseret News reported.
BYU has not applied for, requested or received any funding from the Department of Education throughout the pandemic, said Carri Jenkins, a spokeswoman. It would have received $88 million, the Education Department said. BYU has had its own plan to assist students who have struggled to meet basic needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
