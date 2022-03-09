SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
The Dollar-a-Lot Program: Academic Minute
March 9, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of North Carolina at Asheville Week: Patrick Bahls, professor of mathematics, looks at a failed program to help low-income residents get their own home to see how that goal can be better achieved in the future. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
