The Dollar-a-Lot Program: Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
March 9, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of North Carolina at Asheville Week: Patrick Bahls, professor of mathematics, looks at a failed program to help low-income residents get their own home to see how that goal can be better achieved in the future. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

