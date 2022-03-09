Nebraska Asks Gov. Candidates to Stop Using Its Trademarks

University of Nebraska imagery is ubiquitous in the Cornhusker State, including in political ads. But now the University of Nebraska is asking three Republican gubernatorial candidates to stop using its logos and other visual elements in their campaign ads.

The university sent certified letters, dated Feb. 25, to three GOP candidates, Charles W. Herbster, Nebraska state senator Brett Lindstrom and University of Nebraska regent Jim Pillen, asking them to cease the use of university trademarks in campaign ads. Both Pillen and Lindstrom have touted their prior experience as Nebraska football players, while Herbster has used Nebraska imagery to criticize the university’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

“Essential to its ability to remain neutral on matters of a political nature, it has been the University’s request that any and all political candidates and office holders refrain from using any marks associated with the University in any manner,” the letters state. “These requests have included not wearing University-branded apparel in advertisements or during interviews, posing with University students, including student athletes, and not using University Marks in political campaigns. Historically, this request has been respected by politicians at all levels of Nebraska politics and has allowed the University to maintain positive and collegial relationships with elected officials in Nebraska.”

Lindstrom and Pillen have not responded publicly to the university’s request. Herbster, a businessman endorsed by former president Donald Trump, claimed in a Monday press release that the University of Nebraska is trying to limit his freedom of speech.

“The University of Nebraska has a history of trying to silence students, and they are now trying to silence Charles W. Herbster,” part of the statement reads. “If the university is so concerned about political appearances, it seems obvious they should ask their regent, Jim Pillen, to resign that position while running for political office.”

A university spokesperson told The Omaha World-Herald that it was unclear what steps the institution would take next if candidates refused to stop using Nebraska trademarks.