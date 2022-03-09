Print

University of Michigan Removes Protest Encampment

Maria Carrasco
March 9, 2022
 
 

The University of Michigan removed a camper, tent, signs and other items set up to protest the administration’s handling of sex abuse allegations against a former campus doctor, the Associated Press reported.

Former University of Michigan football player Jon Vaughn, who is among the more than 1,000 student athletes who say they were abused by the university’s late sports doctor Robert Anderson, parked his camper outside the president’s house in protest last October. In January, the university reached a $490 million settlement agreement with attorneys representing the survivors. Vaughn told AP the settlement is not enough and is demanding answers to the Anderson case. “We’ve only really scratched the surface and touched the tip of the iceberg on how insidious this atrocity is,” he said Friday. A university spokesperson told AP the university removed Vaughn’s camper and other items.

“The trailer, tent and other items along South University Avenue have been removed by the university,” the spokesperson said. “All personal property has been placed in storage and may be reclaimed. We cannot comment further, pursuant to the ongoing confidential mediation and federal court orders.”

