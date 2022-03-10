SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
$400 Increase in Pell Grant Is Part of Budget Deal
March 10, 2022
The House of Representatives was taking up the remaining budget bills for the current fiscal year Wednesday night, and the current plan would increase the maximum Pell Grant by $400.
The current maximum is $6,495 per year, and the increase is the largest in more than a decade.
Jonathan S. Fansmith, assistant vice president for government relations at the American Council on Education, said he was pleased with the increase. But he said it was far from the goal of doubling the maximum Pell Grant and much more work needed to be done.
In general, he characterized the bill as providing a meaningful change from current funding levels but falling short of the expectations that people had at the beginning of the process.
