Biden Officials Hint They May Extend Loan-Repayment Freeze
March 10, 2022
The Biden administration is sending signals that the May deadline for student loan borrowers to begin repayment may be extended, Politico reported.
Education Department officials instructed the companies that manage federal student loans to “hold off on sending required notices to borrowers about their payments starting, according to three people familiar with the matter,” Politico said.
No announcement was made of any change in the schedule.
