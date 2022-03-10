Print

Middlebury Faces Its Largest COVID-19 Outbreak

By

Scott Jaschik
March 10, 2022
 
 

Middlebury College is facing its largest ever COVID-19 outbreak, with 135 active cases, WCAX News reported.

In all of Vermont, there were only 195 new cases.

“What we’re really trying to focus on also is the severity of symptoms. That is really a more accurate and more relevant data point,” said Smita Ruzicka, vice president of student affairs at Middlebury College.

And most of the cases at Middlebury are with very mild symptoms.

Middlebury said it is approaching a place where the college can steer pandemic management into an endemic phase thanks to high vaccination rates and thorough protocols. Of students, 99 percent are vaccinated.

 

